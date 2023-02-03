Lancaster Shelter For The Cold Weekend

LANCASTER – With Lancaster County under a Code Blue Alert from now until this Sunday at 5 a.m. due to cold temperatures, the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition will have a Code Blue shelter at The Food Hub at 812 N. Queen Street in Lancaster starting today at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 9 a.m. The shelter is for adults only (no families). No Friday meal will be served, but, a community meal is available today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street in Lancaster from 5 -6 p.m. Anchor Lancaster at 29 E. Walnut Street will continue to host a warming center after community breakfast.