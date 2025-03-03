Lancaster Public Library Remains Closed For Flood Repairs

LANCASTER – After the Lancaster City Branch of the Lancaster Public Library suffered significant flood damage last weekend due to a sewer pipe backup, they announced on Facebook they will remain closed at least until March 10th, but limited library services are planned to return this week. Starting today, patrons can pick up hold items at the Lancaster City Branch entrance between 9am and 6pm. The library had initially hoped to open in greater capacity to the public by today, but restoration efforts uncovered the need to replace all first-floor flooring, built-in cabinetry, and a majority of the shelving and display units. They anticipate more damage from the 5,000 gallons of water may be discovered as more of the flooring and shelving are removed. The library continues to stress that no late fines will be issued as long as the building is closed, holds have been extended to March 15th, and they are making efforts to find secondary locations to continue hosting scheduled programs and events until the building can re-open. The program schedule with new locations can be found on their Facebook page. Exterior book-drops remain functional, and patrons can still visit their digital library as well as the Mountville Branch.