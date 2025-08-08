Lancaster Police Seek Missing Teen

LANCASTER – Lancaster City Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 15-year-old Uriah Morton was last seen around 11 a.m. yesterday in the area of Lancaster General Hospital. Morton is a black male, 6’1″ and approximately 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray athletic pants, gray New Balance sneakers, a black Under Armor long-sleeved shirt, and a black ski mask over his face. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call county dispatch at 717-664-1180 or leave an anonymous tip through the Lancaster City Police’s Crimewatch page.