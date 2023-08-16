Lancaster Police Involved Shooting Of Teen Justified

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams says Lancaster Police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a teenager who pointed a gun at them after they were called to a report of a burglary at a home on W. New Street. Adams said 17-year-old Darron Shaw presented an imminent threat to the officers early on Aug. 6 when he was shot. Police said a homeowner had spotted the intruder on security cameras and told her 14-year-old son, who was home alone, to go to the roof. Adams said she did not know Shaw’s motive in entering the home. Police body-cam video showed him exiting the home with the weapon in his right hand. Shaw was shot by officers outside the home after he failed to respond to an order to raise his hands. The gun was pointed in the direction of one officer and was then turned in the general direction of two other officers.