Lancaster Police Incident Ends With Arrest

LANCASTER – A police incident in Lancaster has led to an arrest. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, Lancaster Police were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Plum Street. Upon arrival, they determined that 41-year-old Harry Thomas attempted to attack an adult male with a knife. The victim sustained no injuries. After Thomas left the scene, officers confirmed that Thomas was inside his residence on the 500 block of Hand Avenue. Out of an abundance of caution, sidewalks and roadways were closed down. Officers set up a perimeter around Thomas’ house and used a PA system to instruct Thomas to come out. It took around 45 minutes until Thomas exited the home and was taken into custody. An adult female and a juvenile were inside the residence, evaluated, and determined to be uninjured. This was an isolated incident where the victim and Thomas knew each other. Thomas is being charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.