Lancaster Man’s Shooting Case Goes To County Court

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with shooting a man in the leg and nearly striking several others will have his case proceed to county court. 24-year-old Roberto Sanchez-Garcia waived his preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and other charges. He is accused of firing a handgun multiple times outside his home in the first block of South Mary Street on Oct. 17, striking the victim in the leg, as well as a nearby home. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Three bullets struck an occupied home nearby, nearly hitting a woman and two young children who were inside at the time. Another six people were in the immediate area of the gunfire. Sanchez-Garcia remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.