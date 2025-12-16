Lancaster Man To Face Trial On Burglary

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with breaking into a house while armed and stealing a gun and safe among other items, will have his case proceed to county court. 52-year-old Antonio Velazquez waived his preliminary hearing on burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a firearm prohibited, and other charges. Velazquez is accused of forcibly breaking into the victim’s home in the 300 block of West Mifflin Street in Lancaster during the early morning hours of Oct. 11 and stealing a handgun, an air-soft gun, and a safe containing $3,000 in cash as well as sensitive documents, among other items. Police discovered a broken window where Velazquez and a co-conspirator are believed to have entered the residence. Velazquez remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.