Lancaster Man Strikes Victim While Fleeing

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County arrested a man who struck a person and fled in his vehicle at the lot of Absolute Towing at 135 Manheim Pike in Lancaster. 30-year-old Joshua Shannon of Lancaster was nabbed by authorities after the December 10th incident. Video of the incident showed Shannon walking into the lot, retrieving a blue Subaru Impreza which he then drives around the tow truck in front of the gate, strikes the gate, knocking the victim to the ground, and then runs over the victim before fleeing the scene. Shannon failed to pay to get the vehicle out of the lot. The Subaru used to strike the victim was registered to Shannon’s friend and Shannon called multiple times saying the friend was not involved. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. On Friday, December 16, police received a tip as to Shannon’s location. Officers found Shannon in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike. After a brief altercation, Shannon was taken into custody and to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.