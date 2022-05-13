Lancaster Man Sentenced Up To 9 Years In Prison For Role In 2020 Riot

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man will serve 52 months to 9 years in prison after being sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller last week. Christopher Vazquez, 33 of Campbell Avenue, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of riot, two counts of reckless burning, two counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of institutional vandalism and one count of failure to disperse for his role in the riots following a fatal police shooting in September 2020, which District Attorney Heather Adams ruled as justified. In total, Vazquez caused approximately $63,000 in damage, which he will owe in restitution. During the sentencing hearing it was revealed that Vazquez was on parole for a firearm violation when he committed these crimes and could serve additional time due to the parole violation.