Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Plus 4-10 Years For Second-Degree Murder And Arson

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was recently sentenced to life plus 4 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons and robbery of a motor vehicle. Javen T. Jackson, 24, was found guilty of setting a fire to a New Holland apartment complex before attempting to steal a man’s vehicle in Terre Hill. Jackson ultimately caused that man’s death by accelerating and stopping the vehicle to shake the victim off when the victim was grabbing onto the side of the car, the jury decided after a three-day trial in October. The arson took place on the late night and early morning of November 9 and 10, 2019; the homicide and robbery/carjacking occurred on November 11, 2019. The 59-year-old victim died three days later with an autopsy revealing the cause to be multiple traumatic injuries and manner to be homicide.