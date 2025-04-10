Lancaster Man Sentenced In Shooting

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting a woman multiple times. In addition to the prison sentence, a judge also sentenced 51-year-old Dervin Mateo-Berrios to pay more than $147,500 in restitution to the victim. Mateo-Berrios pleaded guilty to charges of criminal attempt of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He shot the victim at his home in the 600 block of Ocean Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. on June 27, 2024. The victim, who survived the shooting, told police that Mateo-Berrios, her ex-boyfriend, shot her in the residence’s kitchen after an argument. Police found and arrested him after he was hiding behind a trash can nearby in the 600 block of Third Street, a short time later.