Lancaster Man Sentenced In Fatal Armed Robbery

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to 14 to 28 years in state prison after an armed robbery resulted in a man being shot to death. A judge sentenced 20-year-old Jayziah Echevarria pleaded guilty to third degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. Echevarria took part in the robbery in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street on Aug. 2, 2023, which resulted in 31-year-old Johan Parra losing his life.