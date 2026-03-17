Lancaster Man Sentenced In City Shooting

LANCASTER – A judge sentenced a Lancaster man to 14 to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting man during a scuffle on a downtown street. 43-year-old Miguel Camacho, Jr. pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license. The 39-year-old victim told the court he now has a permanent limp after being shot. Exactly why Camacho shot him in the leg in the 400 block of South Duke Street in February 2024 was something the victim couldn’t explain. The victim said he was returning home after buying candy when Camacho ambushed him. During the scuffle, Camacho fired a single shot at the victim as he ran away. Multiple eyewitnesses saw and nearby surveillance video captured Camacho fighting the victim before brandishing the gun and firing and then fleeing the scene. Not only did Camacho not have a valid license to carry the gun, he was also not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous felony drug conviction.