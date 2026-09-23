Lancaster Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to 14 to 30 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to numerous child sex crimes for sexually abusing four young children years ago. 38-year-old Raul Lopez-Fargas pleaded guilty to numerous charges. One of the victims was abused at his residence in the 500 block of South Duke Street on two different occasions in 2017 or 2018. The victim would have been about 7 or 8 years old at the time of the offenses. Police began investigating Lopez-Fargas after the victim reported the abuse to law enforcement in October 2025. As part of his sentence, Lopez-Fargas must register as a sex offender for life.