Lancaster Man Prosecuted For 2009 Murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man will be prosecuted in Lancaster County Court for a 2009 stabbing death. 66-year-old Carl Hunter had a single charge of criminal homicide bound over to the court following a preliminary hearing. Hunter had a warrant issued for his arrest in 2009 and was not located until he was found in the Dominican Republic on September 14, 2023, and extradited back to Lancaster. A witness to the stabbing death of 41-year-old Michael Evans at a residence in the 400 block of W. Lemon Street had identified Hunter as the perpetrator. Further testimony during the hearing revealed the victim, witness, and Hunter were known to each other. Hunter arrived at the victim’s home before the two got into an argument and the stabbing occurred. Hunter will be formally arraigned on October 27.