Lancaster Man Pleads To Third Degree Murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man, who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault, was sentenced to 6-12 years by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright. 34-year-old Aaron Robertson was charged after beating a man on September 1, 2021. The third-degree homicide charge was added after an autopsy report found the manner of the victim’s death was homicide. Police responded to the 500 block of Pearl Street and found 36-year-old Brandon Schweers, who told officers his body hurt, he had been pepper sprayed, and had difficulty breathing. Police also observed physical injuries. Schweers told police that Robertson was responsible for the assault. Schweers was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arrival. Robertson admitted to detectives that he engaged in a verbal argument with Schweers that turned physical.