Lancaster Man Not Competent To Stand Trial

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster man charged with killing his father in August 2021 is not competent to stand trial. 35-year-old Donald Meshey Jr. will be transferred to a state hospital or any other facility approved for mental health treatment. The judge based his order on a report from a forensic psychiatrist who interviewed Meshey and reviewed relevant reports to the case. Meshey appeared in court virtually from Lancaster County Prison. He is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence after Lancaster Police responded to the W. Strawberry Street residence after receiving a call to check on the welfare of the residents at the home. Meshey will be reevaluated in no more than 90 days and every 90 days after to determine his competency to stand trial.