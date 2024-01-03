Lancaster Man Nabbed After Two Robberies

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster man has been arrested for two robberies. Around 6:30 a.m. on January 1, police responded to the Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Avenue for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported that a bearded male had entered the store, displayed a rifle to an employee, and demanded cash. The man then fled from the store in a white colored Chevy van. About 6:37 a.m. on the same date, Manor Township Police were dispatched to Speedway at 1704 Columbia Avenue, which is located not far from the Turkey Hill, for a report of another robbery, also involving a similar suspect. While police were on-scene investigating at Turkey Hill, the suspect returned to the scene in the white Chevy van. 60-year-old Jeffrey Boyer was taken into custody by police without incident. On the front passenger seat of the Boyer’s vehicle, police found a rifle. No one was injured as a result of the incidents. An undetermined amount of cash was taken from both businesses. Boyer was charged with two counts each of robbery, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 bail.