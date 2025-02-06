Lancaster Man Has Case Going To Court

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a shower will have his case proceed to county court. 23-year-old Deandre Gibbs waived his preliminary hearing on sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, unlawful contact with a minor, and other charges. Gibbs is accused of assaulting the victim at his residence in the 400 block of New Holland Avenue in March 2024. In a recorded phone call, Gibbs admitted to the assault of the victim without her consent.