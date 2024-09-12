Lancaster Man Guilty Of Endangering Fire Police Lieutenant

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was found guilty by jury of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering a Fire Police Lieutenant. On June 3, 2023, 65-year-old Craig Godfrey was driving a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Conestoga Creek Road and South Red School Road in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County. Godfrey threatened to run over and nearly did run over Caernarvon Township Fire Police Lieutenant Timothy Cunningham. Cunningham was attempting to direct Godfrey’s vehicle around the scene of a large barn fire on South Red School Road. Godfrey insisted on driving his truck through the closed portion of the roadway. Godfrey repeatedly lurched his truck toward Cunningham, who had to repeatedly back away from the truck’s advance. Godfrey ultimately drove at Cunningham, requiring the lieutenant to physically push himself away from the truck to avoid being run over. A portion of the incident was captured on Godfrey’s dashboard camera. A jury deliberated for about a half hour before rendering its verdict. A Lancaster County Court Judge will impose sentence following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.