Lancaster Man Guilty Of Attempted Homicide

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was convicted by jury of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other charges stemming from a shooting in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue on November 4, 2021. 32-year-old Daijour Stennett was found guilty after a three-day trial in Lancaster County Court. The shooting victim testified he continues to suffer lingering injuries. Prosecutors presented a recording of the shooting that was recovered from Stennett’s phone that provided audio and video. Evidence and testimony showed that Stennett and the victim were known to each other and had previous confrontations dating back to 2017. The defense argued the shooting was self-defense. The judge will order sentencing at a later date.