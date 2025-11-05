Lancaster Man Goes To Trial On Teenage Assault

LANCASTER – Charges have been filed against a Lancaster man accused of assaulting a teenage girl, part of which was captured on video. 41-year-old Quinn Green Sr will have his case proceed to county court after a preliminary hearing. He is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children. Green is accused of striking the victim, pinning her to the ground, pulling her arms behind her back, and picking her up by her neck and holding her off the ground at his residence in the 800 block of Manor Street sometime in June or July. Green has previously been convicted of crimes for assaulting the same victim. The 16-year-old testified that Green’s actions caused her “excruciating” pain and injuries including difficulty breathing and a visibly displaced collarbone. Green is currently free after posting $50,000 bail.