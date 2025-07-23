Lancaster Man Goes To Court On City Attack/Standoff

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with attempting to attack a man with a knife and then leading police into a disruptive standoff when they tried to arrest him will have his case proceed to county court. 41-year-old Harry Thomas Jr. waived his preliminary hearing before a judge on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. Thomas is accused of attacking a man with a knife in the 600 block of North Plum Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. on July 5. The victim told police Thomas began swinging the knife and threatened to kill him. Thomas fled the scene and when police attempted to arrest Thomas at his home in the 500 block of Hand Avenue, he fled inside. A standoff with police closed the road and caused bystanders to be redirected away from the area. Thomas remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.