Lancaster Man Faces Charges After Target Store Theft

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with stealing items from a Manheim Township Target, then threatening to shoot an employee when they tried to stop him, will have his case proceed to county court. 21-year-old Mateen Brown waived a preliminary hearing on charges of robbery, retail theft, terroristic threats, and fraudulent use of a registration plate. Brown is accused of concealing over $170 worth of merchandise and then attempting to leave the Target in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike on Sept. 29. A Target asset protection officer confronted Brown at the store’s exit and was told by Brown multiple times that he had a gun and that he would shoot the employee. Brown fled the store and drove away in a vehicle with no license plate. State Police were able to identify Brown and found the vehicle parked close his home, still without a license plate. Investigators believe Brown had removed the license plate to conceal his identity while committing the theft. Brown is currently free on $50,000 bail.