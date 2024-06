Lancaster Man Drowns In The Susquehanna

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a drowning over the weekend in Lancaster County. Authorities responded to the Susquehanna River in Martic Township Saturday evening after a 19-year-old male had gone swimming with friends and failed to resurface. Rescuers later found the body of William QuiQui of Lancaster. A preliminary investigation showed no suspicious circumstances around the death. An autopsy has been scheduled.