Lancaster Man Convicted Of Murder/Arson

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was convicted of first-degree murder and related charges for killing his wife and setting fire to his family’s home in 2010. 55-year-old Carlos Montalvo-Rivera was found guilty by jury on all charges which included three counts of attempted homicide, one count of arson, and one count of risking catastrophe. The jury deliberated for roughly an hour and 45 minutes following a trial that lasted nearly three weeks in Lancaster County Court. Montalvo-Rivera faces life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.