Lancaster Man Convicted Of Homicide

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County jury convicted a city man of criminal homicide after shooting a man to death in 2017 following a four-day trial. The jury found 48-year-old Wilberto Melendez, formerly of the 700 block of Rockland Street, guilty of first-degree criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and two other charges. Melendez shot 31-year-old William Cooper Jr. following an argument in October 2017. Cooper died several hours later at a local hospital. Eyewitnesses testified seeing Melendez open fire on Cooper. A judge is scheduled to sentence Melendez in April, following completion of a pre-sentence investigation.