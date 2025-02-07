Lancaster Man Convicted Of Firearm Violation

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County jury convicted a city man of fleeing from state troopers with a loaded gun and drugs in 2023 following a two-day trial. The jury found 19-year-old Jalen Bowers-Livingston of the 500 block of South Prince Street guilty on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, evading arrest or detention on foot, and other offenses. Bowers-Livingston fled from troopers during a traffic stop in West Lampeter Township the evening of Sept. 1, 2023. Troopers recovered a bag that he had fled with, finding a loaded handgun, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and $250 cash inside. A jury reached a guilty verdict on all counts after about four hours of deliberation.