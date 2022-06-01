Lancaster Man Charged With Strangulation, Terroristic Threats And Simple Assault

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, PA – Michael J. Quinones, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with Strangulation, Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault after police responded to a 911 call. The victim reported Quinones had struck them in the face and chest with both open and closed hands, strangled them with his forearm, cut off their airway and threw them against a door. They also reported during the attack Quinones held a knife toward them while threatening to kill a 3rd party. The victim had bodily injuries to their face, neck and arms. Quinones was taken into custody, a criminal complaint was filed and he was arraigned. Quinones was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.