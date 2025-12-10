Lancaster Man Charged With City Stabbing

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with stabbing and severely injuring a person will have his case proceed to county court following a preliminary hearing. 32-year-old Manolo Martinez is accused of stabbing the victim during a fight in the 200 block of Dauphin Street the evening of Oct. 11. The 32-year-old victim suffered a stab wound and was immediately rushed into life-saving surgery after he arrived at a local hospital. Eyewitnesses told police Martinez had been arguing with the victim shortly before midnight. Martinez was later found with a knife when he was arrested in Maryland. Martinez remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail due to him being deemed an extreme flight risk.