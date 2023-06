Lancaster Homicide Suspect Surrenders To Police

LANCASTER – A suspect wanted in a Lancaster homicide has turned himself in to authorities. 20-year-old Timothy Allen of Lancaster was wanted on homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in a June 17th shooting in the 600 block of N. Plum Street. A 27-year-old woman was found deceased at the scene and two others were located at a local hospital with injuries. An investigation revealed Allen as the shooting suspect.