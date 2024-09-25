Lancaster Home Rule Education Sessions Planned

LANCASTER – Lancaster City voters will decide on November 5th whether or not to adopt a Home Rule Charter. The Sorace Administration is recommending Home Rule as a solution to help build a stronger future for Lancaster. The Home Rule Study Commission along with Mayor Sorace will be holding five upcoming education sessions where city residents can hear from the Home Rule Study Commission about what is in the proposed Home Rule Charter, and then hear from Mayor Sorace about what the Home Rule Charter means for taxation, city services, and more. You can see the dates and locations of the sessions below.



Thursday, September 26, 2024 • 6:00PM

West Art

816 Buchanan Avenue

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 • 6:00PM

Scheffy Building • McCaskey Campus

1020 Lehigh Avenue

Thursday, October 3, 2024 • 6:00PM

The Mix

520 North Street

Thursday, October 10, 2024 • 6:00PM

Bright Side Opportunities Center

515 Hershey Avenue

Thursday, October 24, 2024 • 6:00PM

City Hall • Polite Council Chambers

120 N. Duke Street

– This meeting will be live streamed on YouTube.

– American Sign Language interpretation will be available at this meeting.