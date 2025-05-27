Lancaster Hit & Run Leads To Arrest

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man is facing charges after a May 19th hit and run incident. Officers responded around 9:52 p.m. that day to the first block of S. Marshall Street in Lancaster. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old victim who had been on an e-bike and sustained injuries from a collision with a vehicle. The teen received medical treatment. As a result of an ongoing investigation, 25-year-old Jonathan Seth was taken into custody. Police charged Seth with two counts of Aggravated Assault – Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or submit an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.