Lancaster Girl Missing/Dauphin County Man Found

LANCASTER/DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in locating a missing girl. On February 14, 15-year-old Angeilianys Luna left her home and has not returned. All attempts to contact her have gone unanswered. She is described as a White-Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 130 lbs, brown eyes, black and blond hair, who resides in Lancaster Township. She is believed to be in the Lancaster City area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873 or 911. Anonymous tips can be sent through their Crimewatch page. Meanwhile, a missing Dauphin County man was safely located. Jesus Guzman-Suarez went missing February 23rd, but has been found.