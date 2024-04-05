Lancaster Drug-Dealing Couple Arrested By Drug Task Force

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a Lancaster man and woman in possession of various narcotics after executing a search warrant at a home in the first block of Campbell Avenue on March 25th. 43-year-old Wendy Bouder and 37-year-old Michael Henry were each charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia; and three counts of criminal conspiracy. Authorities executed a search warrant at Bouder’s residence where the two were arrested. Authorities found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and other illegal drugs along with over $1,400 in cash. Bouder is currently held on $60,000 bail and Henry on $75,000 bail.

