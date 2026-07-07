Lancaster Domestic Violence Incident Leads To Arrest

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police responded to a domestic violence incident. On Saturday, July 4 at 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a home on Third Street and were able to remove an adult and several juveniles from the home, while another armed adult barricaded themselves into the home. Police made numerous attempts to convince the armed adult to exit the home. After the barricaded adult refused to exit, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the scene to assist. SERT continued efforts to have the armed adult exit the home on their own. Around 11:07 a.m., the adult complied and exited the residence. The adult was taken into custody by SERT without further incident or use of force.