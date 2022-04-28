Lancaster Crash Involves School Buses

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved some school buses. Shortly after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for what was dispatched as a fire incident due to smoke coming from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police determined that the incident was an accident involving at least three vehicles, one which was smoking from the engine compartment. The crash involved a delivery style truck, owned by the School District of Lancaster, which crashed into a legally parked school bus. The bus that was struck was pushed forward and into another school bus that was parked in front of it. The delivery truck driver was the only person involved in the crash as neither school bus was occupied. Injuries to the driver are unknown at this time and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.