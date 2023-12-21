Lancaster Couple Charged With Drug/Weapons Violations

LANCASTER – Two people from Lancaster were charged with possession of drugs and weapons charges. Authorities found Austin Turner and Ashley Alicea inside a vehicle in the 500 block of Southeast Avenue in Lancaster. Turner, who was wearing ballistic body armor, was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an altered serial number and extended magazine, fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Officers located a second firearm underneath of the front driver seat of the vehicle that Alicea had been driving. Alicea, who does not have a license to carry a concealed firearm, was placed under arrest and found to have 22 pressed fentanyl pills. The vehicle was later searched and 125 grams of marijuana, packaged for sale, was located. Both were arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison.