Lancaster County’s Route 741 Bridge Reopened

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that the Route 741 (Millersville Road) bridge in Lancaster County is now open to traffic. The bridge, which spans the Conestoga River between Rice Road in Lancaster Township and the entrance to Circle M Campground in Pequea Township, was closed in June for deck repairs. A detour associate with the closure has been lifted. The work was part of a bridge rehabilitation project that included concrete repairs to the substructure and superstructure, expansion dam replacements, deck resurfacing, guide rail upgrades, and other miscellaneous work.