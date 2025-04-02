Lancaster County Zipline Accident Claims Life

LANCASTER COUNTY – A zipline accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy in Lancaster County. Around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 30, police and EMS responded to a home in the 1400 block of Chadwyck Lane in East Hempfield Township for medical emergency. Upon arrival, it was determined that the child was unresponsive after a tree had fallen down on him. The investigation revealed that the child was on a backyard zipline, and a tree holding up one end of the zipline had broken near its base, falling down on the child. Life saving efforts were immediately initiated, but the child died at the scene. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded and conducted their investigation. It was determined that the incident was a tragic accident, and not criminal in nature.