Lancaster County Woman Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison For Conspiracy To Distribute Cocaine

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Moniqua Ramirez, age 44, of Lancaster, was sentenced to 40 months in prison following her conviction for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Ramirez conspired with others to smuggle kilograms of cocaine into Central Pennsylvania through the U.S. Mail. The cocaine was shipped in Puerto Rico and mailed to various drop locations in Lancaster, where the parcels were retrieved by conspirators for further distribution. They also engaged in street level drug trafficking, including selling heroin and fentanyl to customers. The conspirators transported cash back to Puerto Rico in furtherance of the trafficking. A jury convicted Ramirez of conspiracy to traffic cocaine after a three-day jury trial that concluded in November 2023.