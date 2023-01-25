Lancaster County Woman Sentenced In Valentine”s Day Murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. 30-year-old Danielle Bewley of Quarryville was convicted following a five-day bench trial. Bewley shot and killed Mitchell Bewley after luring him to a PNC Bank parking lot in Strasburg around 5:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day 2021. Prosecutors presented evidence that the killing was premeditated while the defense argued the shooting was in self-defense during trial. Defense asked for a third-degree murder or manslaughter verdict arguing the defendant’s mental health and prior victimization made her believe she was in fear of danger.