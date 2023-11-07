Lancaster County Voters Cast Their Ballots

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County voters will find a number of contested races on the ballot. The race for county commissioner has Republican incumbents Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons in the running along with Democrats Alice Yoder and Ray Hollister. A contest for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas has Republicans Todd Brown, Shawn McLaughlin, and Christina Parsons and Democrat Karen Maisano on the ballot. The race for the Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas has Republican Nicky Woods and Democrat Tara Ruby running for that post. The race for the county Register of Wills has Republican Anne Cooper and Democrat Catherina Celosse in the running. Lancaster Countians will also have school board races to decide and local posts to fill. There are also some judicial retention questions that will need to be answered. Polls are open until 8 p.m. Absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. at your county election board.