Lancaster County Thief Pleads Guilty

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man pleaded guilty to more than 200 different thefts and burglaries he committed over the course of three months in 2023. 29-year-old Johnathan Carmona of Lancaster Township pleaded guilty to 222 different felony and misdemeanor offenses. Carmona will be required to pay more than $13,000 in restitution to the more than 90 victims affected by the thefts. Carmona stole from cars, homes, and garages in West Lampeter, East Lampeter, Manheim, Manor, Lancaster, East Hempfield, West Hempfield, West Donegal and Lower Swatara Townships on 22 different days between October and December 2023. A judge is scheduled to sentence Carmona on Nov. 17.