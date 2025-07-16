Lancaster County Theft Suspects Sought

NEW HOLLAND – A theft at a Lancaster County business is under investigation. On July 14 at 6:36 a.m., police responded to Prime Source Business Products in the 100 block of King Court in New Holland. An investigation found that a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck arrived at the business around 5:35 a.m. and stole two spools of stainless steel cable, each containing 5,000 feet and valued at $3,200. The driver was described as a heavy-set white male, between five eight and five ten, with short dirty blonde hair, wearing a gray sleeveless t-shirt and unknown color shorts. A passenger was described as a skinny white male, around 6 feet tall, with short dirty blonde hair, a full beard, wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts. A picture of the truck can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to call New Holland Police Detective Heather Halstead at 717-354-4647, ext 326.