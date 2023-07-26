Lancaster County Teacher Faces Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – A teacher at a Lancaster County school district is facing charges of inappropriate conduct with a student. On March 10, 2023, Susquehanna Regional Police say they received a report of a possible sex offense that occurred at Donegal High School between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation and numerous interviews, it was determined that the teacher did make unlawful contact with the student to a degree that warranted charges. 49-year-old Christopher Thompson of Lancaster was charged with Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors and was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set and posted at $150,000. The school district is cooperating with authorities and has placed Thompson on administrative leave and restricted him from being on school property.