Lancaster County Target Thieves Sought

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating the theft of goods from the Target Store in Warwick Township. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2017 black Porsche Cayenne crossover SUV. The suspects acting together selected and then concealed a variety items totaling about $4,900 within children’s clothing and left the store. Images of the suspects and the suspect vehicle can be seen below. Anyone with information is requested to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.