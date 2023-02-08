Lancaster County Students Can Get Interest Free Loans

LANCASTER – Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning has announced that this year’s enrollment period is now open to apply for its interest free loans to Lancaster County residents who wish to pursue post-secondary education on a full-time basis. For the 2023-24 academic year, the non-profit will award loans between $1,800 and $2,000. The loan amount will be made at the Board of Directors meeting in May. To qualify, students need to be residents of Lancaster County and must be attending an accredited post-secondary institution full-time in the 2023-24 academic year. Students also need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. Students can apply for a maximum of four loans – one per academic year -and the checks will be sent to the student’s school to be applied for tuition expenses. Applications will be accepted through April 28 on their website at lancdollars.org. The organization has awarded more than 14,000 loans totaling over $19 million in interest free loans to Lancaster County students.