Lancaster County Skimming Case Going To Court

LANCASTER – Three Cuban nationals who were charged with placing card skimmers in an East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, gas station and then making thousands of dollars’ worth of fraudulent purchases will have their cases proceed to county court following a preliminary hearing. 51-year-old Yosvel Gonzalez, 40-year-old Reinier Gracia-Martinez, and 24-year-old Rudislandy Gracia-Toledo, all from New Jersey, are charged with more than two dozen offenses including organized retail theft, access device fraud, and possession of instruments of a crime. The three are accused of installing the card skimmers at a gas station in the 1700 block of Hempstead Road, then using victims’ credit card information to make around $17,000 of illicit transactions using money stolen from some two dozen identified victims.