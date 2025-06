Lancaster County Sinkhole Impacts Traffic

LANCASTER COUNTY – A sinkhole opened along Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster County last night at around 11 p.m. One vehicle landed on its roof as a result. No injuries were reported. Harrisburg Pike will be closed between Rohrerstown Road (Route 741) and Hemlock Drive, Penn Medicine Drive, and Good Drive for an extended period for repairs. Motorists will need to find an alternate route.